Club sanctions record sale: Tottenham on the verge of signing attacker with 77 goals & 31 assists – report

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in what is expected to be a club-record deal.

According to the latest report from The Athletic, Bournemouth have sanctioned the sale of their star striker to Spurs, with the transfer fee said to be in the region of £60 million.

Tottenham close to signing Solanke

While Tottenham have not activated Solanke’s £65 million release clause, the agreed fee is set to be a substantial investment in their attack.

The clubs are currently engaged in final talks to finalise the deal, while Solanke has already agreed on personal terms with Tottenham. The 26-year-old is reportedly desperate to join the North London club.

Solanke’s arrival at Tottenham comes as the club continues its search for a reliable goalscorer following Harry Kane’s departure last summer.

Spurs have struggled to find a suitable replacement, with Richarlison failing to make the desired impact as the team’s leading striker. The Brazilian forward is also linked with a potential move away from Tottenham this summer.

Solanke, who has proven his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League, is seen as an ideal fit for manager Ange Postecoglou’s style of play.

His versatility, work rate, and ability to lead the line will make him a valuable addition to Tottenham’s attacking options.

Dominic Solanke’s incredible goalscoring form

Since joining Bournemouth from Liverpool, Solanke has established himself as one of the Cherries’ most important players.

He has scored an impressive 77 goals and provided 31 assists in 216 appearances for the club.

His standout season came in 2021/22 when he netted 29 goals and contributed 7 assists, playing a crucial role in Bournemouth’s promotion to the Premier League.

Last season, Solanke continued his fine form by scoring 19 goals in 38 league games, finishing as the joint fourth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League.

The addition of Solanke is expected to significantly bolster Spurs’ attack, providing a much-needed focal point in their forward line.