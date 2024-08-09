Tottenham player could leave the club as early as today to join European giants

Tottenham have continued their transfer business as Ange Postecoglou eyes changes at the club.

The North Londoners have signed Archie Gray from Leeds United and they are determined to add more players to the squad with the latest rumours linking them to a move for Bournemouth attacker Dominic Solanke.

As far as outgoings are concerned, one named has been linked with an exit since the start of the transfer window and that is right-back Emerson Royal.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now provided the latest update about the Brazilian defender.

He has reported that Milan are waiting to get the green light from Tottenham for Emerson Royal after long negotiations to sign the player.

As per Di Marzio, “the operation is closing and the ok should arrive between today, Thursday 8 August, and Friday, 9 August.”

Letting Emerson Royal leave the club makes sense as the player has fallen down in the pecking order at the Tottenham Stadium.

Pedro Porro is the club’s first choice right-back and considering how he has played, Emerson Royal or any other player is not getting into the team ahead of Porro.

Spurs have the option of Djed Spence as well now while Archie Gray is someone who can also play in that position, making it difficult for Emerson Royal to make a place for himself in the starting line up.

They could still sign a new right-back but their priority after selling Emerson Royal should be signing a new attacker and strengthening their front line.

Tottenham need new attacking additions to the squad

Spurs have enough options in the midfield and at the back but what they need desperately is a natural striker who can score goals and finally replace Harry Kane.

The North Londoners have shown immense faith in Postecoglou and they continue to back the manager in the transfer market.

More players are expected to arrive at the Tottenham Stadium this month and Spurs would be hoping to qualify for the Champions League next season.