Trevoh Chalobah is now open to the possibility of leaving Chelsea, the club where he has spent his entire career.

Chalobah’s future has been the talk of the town for some time. While he is no longer a part of Chelsea’s plans moving ahead and they are ready to sell him, the English centre-back had no intentions of leaving Stamford Bridge. But, according to a report from HITC, the Chelsea graduate has changed his stance on his future, he is ready to leave the club this summer.

Chalobah was promoted to their first team back in 2021. He had an exceptional start to his senior career but injuries have seen things go downhill. He has fallen down the pecking order at the London club and is not an important part of Enzo Maresca’s plans. While the 25-year-old still has four years left on his contract, the Blues are keen on getting rid of him.

They want to sanction his departure amidst interest from West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham. While Chalobah wasn’t keen on a move away, Chelsea have informed him that he won’t be a part of their Premier League squad next season. If he wants to play, he will have to leave the club. As a result, he has changed his stance and is now ready to hold talks about a move away from the club.

Chalobah has no shortage of suitors

With Marc Guehi’s future uncertain amidst interest from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace are looking at Chalobah as a potential replacement. With Tosin Adarabioyo making the move to Stamford Bridge, Fulham are also keen on defensive reinforcement and the Chelsea graduate is one of the names on their wishlist. While West Ham have signed Max Kilman, they are looking for an ideal partner for the ex-Wolves skipper and they feel the English centre-back could help their cause.

Since he is a homegrown player, his departure will result in pure profit for the Blues. Chalobah might not have done much at Chelsea in recent years but his ability to feature anywhere at the back and as a defensive midfielder could help any club he ends up joining.