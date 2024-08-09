Manchester United should complete the signings of Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt this month according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

After a quiet start to the window United have completed the signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee and are working on a number of other deals.

The Red Devils are in conversations over a possible move for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, whilst they are also pursuing another centre back.

De Ligt and Mazraoui should join United this month

Centre back has become more of a pressing issue after Yoro was ruled out for around three months through injury and United are still working to get a deal done for De Ligt.

United have also agreed personal terms with Morocco international Mazraoui, but before they can sign the right back they reportedly need to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who only has one year remaining on his deal and is attracting interest from West Ham.

Things currently seem to be at a bit of an impasse, but Plettenberg has reported that if everything goes to plan the pair should join United this month.

He took to X.com and said:

“Clear tendency at this stage: Noussair #Mazraoui AND Matthijs #DeLigt will join Manchester United in August!

“If all goes to plan, a double transfer will be completed. Positive and ongoing negotiations between the clubs are underway. ManUtd and Erik ten Hag are pushing for both players. Bayern willing to sell. No deals are done yet, but progress is being made.#MUFC”

Ten Hag knows De Ligt well having managed the Dutch international during his time at Ajax, and despite seemingly being around for a while he’s still only 24 years of age and has plenty to offer.

Mazraoui is slightly older at 26 but brings plenty of experience with him and would provide Diogo Dalot with some competition at right back and add more depth to that area of the pitch.

United were decimated by defensive injuries last season and adding another two bodies to the squad in that area will certainly be of benefit to them as they look to tighten up defensively and climb the table having finished eighth last season.