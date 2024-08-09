West Ham receive major boost as transfer target decides to join the Hammers

West Ham United have been the busiest Premier League club this summer along with Aston Villa.

The Hammers have strengthened all the positions in their squad after the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The east Londoners are going through a transition period after the departure of David Moyes from the club at the end of last season.

Having already signed players like Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham, they are keen to add more quality to their squad, particularly in the defensive position.

One of the players they have targeted for a long time is now keen on a move to the London Stadium.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has decided to join West Ham.

He wrote:

“Jean-Clair Todibo HAS DECIDED TO JOIN WEST HAM. The Hammers are now trying to reach a TOTAL deal with the player.

“An agreement already existed between Nice and West Ham, as revealed exclusively several weeks ago.

“Juventus have already started looking for other alternatives in defense.”

🚨EXCL: ⚒️🇫🇷 #PL | ❗️Jean-Clair Todibo A DÉCIDÉ DE REJOINDRE WEST HAM. Les Hammers tentent désormais de conclure un accord TOTAL avec le joueur 🔐 Un accord existait déjà entre Nice et West Ham, comme révélé en exclusivité il y a plusieurs semaines 👀 La Juventus a déjà… https://t.co/4T2L0Dn6Lx pic.twitter.com/dd3Xnozu1v — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 9, 2024

The defender looked like heading to Juventus but the Hammers appear to have won the race to sign the French defender.

An agreement was already in place between Nice and the Premier League club but now the player has been convinced by the project at the London Stadium and he wants to become a part of it.

Italian giants Juventus have started looking for alternatives in the market and their deal to sign the Nice defender is now off.

West Ham United are set to continue their transfer business

It is going to be another statement signing from the Hammers as they beat Italian giants Juventus to the signature of the player.

He is going to become a part of their defense straight-away and partner Kilman at the heart of the West Ham defense.

This would be a much needed addition to their squad as they conceded goals for fun last season.

Only the three relegated Premier League teams conceded more goals than the Hammers, which shows their need of defensive stability.