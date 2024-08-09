West ham are close to reaching an agreement over a pay off for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka in an attempt to help push through a move to the London Stadium according to reports.

It’s been a busy summer for the Hammers, who as well as a new manager have made several quality signings as they set about strengthening their squad.

Former Wolves and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is the new man in charge and West Ham have signed the likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme and Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham close to Wan-Bissaka deal

Despite making a number of additions the Hammers are still looking to sign a right back and have been linked with a number of names.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters have recently been linked with a move, whilst the Hammers saw a move fall through for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui fall through.

West Ham have been linked with Wan-Bissaka throughout the summer but an agreement with United has so far proven elusive.

However, ExWHUEmployee has reported via Patreon that a pay off is close to being agreed with United which would compensate Wan-Bissaka for the decrease in wages if he joins West Ham.

The report adds that once a final agreement is in place it should help accelerate the right back’s move to West Ham.

A fee is yet to be agreed but personal terms reportedly won’t be an issue for the 26-year-old and United need to offload the Englishman in order to complete a deal for Mazraoui.

Vladimír Coufal was West Ham’s right back last season, but the 31-year-old only has one year remaining on his contract and it remains to be seen if he will be offered a new deal.

If the Hammers can complete a deal for Wan-Bissaka it means they will likely be starting the season with three new players in their backline following the signing of Kilman and the imminent arrival of Jean-Clair Todibo.