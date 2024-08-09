West Ham starter on verge of leaving to join serial league winners

With so many new players coming in at West Ham, it was blindingly obvious that a clear out of current first-team stars would be the result.

If the Hammers can ensure that their players suffer a relatively injury free campaign, they could be dark horses for a Champions League spot, given the standard of players that Tim Steidten is bringing to East London.

In many respects, the pressure will all be on manager, Julen Lopetgui, and perhaps even more so than the scrutiny that David Moyes was subjected to.

The long-suffering Hammers faithful will arguably be delighted with how serious the club have taken the transfer window this time around, but they’ll expect an immediate return.

One player that’s unlikely to be participating in any event is Vladimir Coufal.

Rumours are circulating that the Hammers are continuing to try and land Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the right-back slot, and per Takvim, the reliable Coufal is therefore likely to take up an offer from multiple title-winning outfit, Besiktas, in Turkey.