Fenerbahce transfer target Sofyan Amrabat is still keen on a move to Manchester United.

The Moroccan international was on loan at Old Trafford last season. While he is back at his parent club Fiorentina, the African midfielder doesn’t have a future at the Italian cub. He is expected to be on the move this summer and there is interest in his services from Fenerbahce. But, according to a report from La Nazione via Viola News, Sofyan Amrabat has his heart set on a return to Manchester United.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder became the talk of the town on the back of his heroics for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His performances at the world event along with his consistent work for Fiorentina resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe. While quite a few top clubs wanted him, Amrabat ended up joining United on a season-long loan last summer.

He was involved in 30 matches and racked up just over 1,500 minutes of first-team action. He didn’t have the kind of impact he was expected to have. As a result, they ended up deciding against signing him permanently. However, he did impress Erik ten Hag with his work ethic and the Dutch manager still seems interested in him. But, United have other priority targets to reinforce their midfield.

Sofyan Amrabat is a man in demand

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are keen on signing the 27-year-old. The Turkish giants have already strengthened their squad by signing a few top stars from Europe and they are now pushing for Amrabat’s signature. They remain confident about finalizing the deal, despite not yet having reached an agreement on the exact financial terms of the transfer.

While the Fenerbahce are working hard on a deal, Amrabat has his heart set on a return to Old Trafford. His priority is to once again play for the Red Devils and with his name still present on the English clubs website, he remains hopeful.