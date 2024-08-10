Aston Villa and West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign former Atletico Madrid star Mario Hermoso.

The Spanish centre-back is on the lookout for a new club after having parted ways with Atletico Madrid following the expiry of his contract. While he was linked with a move to Napoli, things didn’t go according to plan. He has since changed agents and according to a report from AreaNapoli, Mario Hermoso’s new representatives have offered his services to Premier League duo Aston Villa and West Ham United.

The former Real Madrid academy product ended his five-year-long stint with Atletico at the end of June after his contract ran out. The 29-year-old free agent has been on the lookout for a new club since but hasn’t had any luck so far. He was hoping to join Napoli following his former representative’s discussions with them. The large compensation fee of his agents along with Hermoso’s €4-5 million wage demands were beyond the Italian club’s capabilities.

He has since changed representatives and they have offered him to Aston Villa and West Ham United. Unai Emery has watched Hermoso up close in action during his time in Spain and with Diego Carlos’ future uncertain he could be an ideal replacement.

West Ham need defensive reinforcements

Meanwhile, the Hammers have already added Max Kilman to their squad. They have been working hard to bring in someone who can feature alongside the ex-Wolves skipper in the heart of the defence. With a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo within touching distance, they do not really have room for Hermoso unless one of their defenders ends up leaving the club in the coming weeks.

While the 29-year-old has been offered to the English clubs, a move to the Premier League looks highly unlikely as his representatives have returned to Italy to offer him to Serie A clubs with Inter and AC Milan in the thick of things.