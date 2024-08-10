Aston Villa are considering making a move for Joe Gomez amidst uncertainty around Diego Carlos’ future.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have been quite busy in the ongoing transfer window as they look to prepare for the 2024/25 season where they will feature in the Champions League. While they have already made seven signings, Villa could push for another one before the end of the transfer window.

According to Matt Law via RousingTheKop, Emery’s team are considering making a move for the services of Joe Gomez as they plan for life without Diego Carlos. The Brazilian international joined Villa back in the summer of 2022. While he was considered an exceptional signing, injuries haven’t helped his cause and he has fallen down the pecking order at the English club.

Despite having two years left on his deal at the club, Carlos has been linked with a move away. Fulham are the ones pushing hard for his signature and in case the move goes through, Villa have already identified Joe Gomez as a potential replacement. The 27-year-old was on the verge of joining Newcastle back in June. While the move collapsed, Emery’s team could provide him a way out of Liverpool.

Joe Gomez could leave Liverpool

The English centre-back joined the Reds back in 2015 and he was an important part of their first team during Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club. While he still has two years left on his deal, Gomez seems keen on leaving and is reportedly frustrated with the current set-up at the club.

The English international could be a great acquisition for Villa as Emery prefers having players who can play in a number of positions. Gomez is capable enough to feature anywhere at the back as well as a defensive midfielder. While he is one of their targets to replace Carlos, they have other alternatives who could be cheaper option than the Liverpool star.