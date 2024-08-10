Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler has confirmed the club’s interest in veteran German defender Mats Hummels and believes they may have the edge in negotiations.

The 35-year-old was one of the stars for Borussia Dortmund last season as they reached the Champions League final.

However, the veteran was unable to stop Dortmund from succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid at Wembley, with second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr settling the tie.

Hummels — a 78-time Germany international and 2014 World Cup winner — left Dortmund at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Naturally given his quality and experience, Hummels is in high demand as a free agent and AC Milan were the first major European side to be linked with his signature earlier in the summer.

More recently, West Ham United were revealed as another potential suitor for Hummels, who is a five-time Bundesliga champion with Dortmund and Bayern Munich combined.

Brighton to sign Hummels?

West Ham recently completed the signing of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo on loan from Nice, making a swoop for Hummels more unlikely.

Brighton are the latest club heavily linked with his signature and German manager Fabian Hürzeler was asked recently about the club’s interest.

Hürzeler has given a very honest outline of the Seagulls’ stance and even hinted that he may have the edge in negotiations because of his personal relationship with Hummels and his family.

“We have mutual respect and had good conversations, and at the end of the day, the player has to decide whether he can commit to the club 100%,” said Hürzeler (via Get Football News Germany).

“I have a connection with the Hummels family for quite some time, which started back during my time at Bayern Munich. So the foundation is always there when I deal with the Hummels family.”