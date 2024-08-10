Multiple Champions League winner turns his nose up at Man City interest

When Man City come calling invariably they get their man, however, some times having all of the money in the world doesn’t guarantee success in the transfer market.

The reigning Premier League champions have money burning a hole in their collective pockets after the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, and with the new season just a week away, it’s clear that Pep Guardiola’s side need a high quality replacement.

Such transfers are often hard to come by, particularly at a competitive price, but the Cityzens clearly knew who they wanted to replace the Argentinian.

Rodrygo turns down Man City

Unfortunately for them, as AS report, Real Madrid’s double Champions League winner, Rodrygo, isn’t interested in leaving the Spanish top-flight champions.

At 23, the Brazilian is one of Los Blancos recent success stories along with the likes of Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham, and with Kylian Mbappe now being added to the mix, it’s clear that Rodrygo fancies Madrid’s chances of doing some damage domestically and in Europe again next season.

Given he’d be likely to have to play second fiddle at City, it’s no real surprise that he’s turned down a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Being handsomely paid often appears secondary to players who just want to be out there on the pitch.

Take Alvarez as the perfect example. According to Capology, he was earning a whopping £100,000 per week, but that still wasn’t enough to keep him at a club that are going to continue going from strength to strength.

Even the pull of working for Pep Guardiola, arguably the greatest coach of his generation and perhaps the best ever has failed to change Rodrygo’s mind.