Crystal Palace set to play a huge part in Everton’s salvation

The Everton takeover scenario appears to have gone on for an age, but help could be at hand which might finally bring an end to the issues that have dogged the Toffees under the ownership of Farhad Moshiri.

Fined for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, the Merseyside outfit have also been languishing at the wrong end of the Premier League table for far too long.

In short, Everton are a club in desperate need of a decent cash injection and the right owner being at the helm.

Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor could be Everton’s saviour

That’s where Crystal Palace come in.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), businessman, John Textor, who currently owns 45 percent of the South London club, is interested in steering Everton into a new era.

With a brand new stadium to move into shortly, it could be an opportune time for Textor to invest, but in order to do so, he would need to sell his stake in Palace.

On the face of it, given that Palace are on the up, selling up would appear to be an odd decision from Textor, particularly if he’s to move to a club that are in dire financial straits.

However, the businessman clearly sees a way in which he can lead Everton back to their former glories, and ownership would also afford him a majority stake in the Goodison Park outfit.

Given that, with respect, Everton have been historically considered as a bigger club than Palace too, it may well be that Textor’s potential investment will be the shrewdest piece of football business that he’s done to date.

With the 2023/24 Premier League season about to start, the sooner that any deal can be agreed, the better for all concerned.