Crystal Palace’s move for legendary title winner hits the buffers

Oliver Glasner will surely be hoping that his Crystal Palace side begin the 2024/25 Premier League season as they ended the last campaign.

In their final seven games of 2023/24, they won six and drew one of those matches, and they included wins over Liverpool (0-1), West Ham (5-2), Newcastle (2-0), Manchester United (4-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-3) and Aston Villa (5-0).

Such a magnificent run of form in the forthcoming campaign will arguably put the Eagles in amongst those clubs challenging for Europe, though they might find life difficult having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and, potentially, Marc Guehi to Newcastle.

Although the South London outfit have been fairly quiet in the transfer market this summer, they have still acquired the likes of Chadi Riad, Ismaila Sarr and Daichi Kamada, all of whom will improve what Glasner had in situ.

News that a move for former club legend, Wilfried Zaha, was also on the cards would likely have had Palace fans salivating.

Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace return not going ahead at present

Despite only playing a handful of games Zaha won the Turkish Super Lig title with Galatasaray, though it does now seem he is surplus to requirements.

Palace were known to be interested, but as CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, advance on Friday evening, the move is currently off.

? Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace, understand deal’s currently OFF. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2024

At 31 years of age, Zaha has lost none of the skills that made him a legend at Selhurst Park, and a return would’ve at least taken the edge off of losing Olise.

With three weeks still to go in the transfer market, there could be an opportunity to resurrect the deal, though it isn’t clear what has caused the impasse.

Leicester City are also understood to want to hijack Palace’s move for their former ace, which could really complicate matters as far as Glasner and owner Steve Parish are concerned.