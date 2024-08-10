Crystal Palace are considering Maxence Lacroix and Trevoh Chalobah as possible replacements should they sell Marc Guehi this summer, according to reports.

A product of the Chelsea youth system, Guehi has impressed during his three-year, 111-game spell with Palace, subsequently breaking into the England squad.

Guehi played a key role in the Three Lions’ run to the final of Euro 2024 this summer, eventually losing 2-1 to Spain in the final in Berlin.

However, the 24-year-old’s form has not gone unnoticed and according to Fabrizio Romano, Palace are now having to line up replacements as Newcastle United circle for Guehi.

Palace lining up Marc Guehi replacements

According to Romano, Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah are top of Palace’s shortlist of centre-backs to sign should Guehi depart.

The Eagles are thought to face competition from abroad for Chalobah.

“On Trevoh Chalobah’s situation, Crystal Palace are interested but it’s the same with clubs from abroad. Chalobah will take his time to decide what will be the best opportunity for him,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing (via Give Me Sport).

“What I’m told too is that Crystal Palace also have Lacroix on their shortlist, a player that’s really appreciated by Glasner. So, a decision will be made once Marc Guehi’s future is clarified as talks with Newcastle are still ongoing, not done yet.”