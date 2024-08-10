Domino effect to begin with Victor Lindelof at Man United

Manchester United’s Swedish defender, Victor Lindelof, is attracting serious interest from several clubs in Saudi Arabia and Italy.

The Saudi Pro League are continuing their efforts to sign top European players and have had Lindelof on their radar for a while now.

Additionally, CaughtOffside sources understand that a handful of Italian clubs are keen to strengthen their defence by bringing the Swedish international into their squads.

Victor Lindelof set to depart Man United

United are asking for a transfer fee between £6m/£9m for the player, and it’s believed that Lindelof is looking for a new challenge.

If the transfer goes through shortly, it’s expected to spark a domino effect in terms of transfers at the club.

Current Bayern Munich players, centre-back, Matthijs de Ligt, and right-back, Noussair Mazraoui, will arrive.

Indeed, as significant progress has already been made in negotiations between the two clubs, the transfers are likely to be completed soon.

The additions of de Ligt and Mazraoui will bolster United’s defensive options and arguably enhance the team’s competitive edge.

CaughtOffside sources further understand that a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka is close to being completed with West Ham United.

United will then takes steps to strengthen their midfield, with Burnley’s Norwegian ace, Sander Berge, expected to move to Old Trafford.

Initial talks have already begun, and it is reported that Berge is keen to make the move.

The Red Devils have allocated a budget of £23m for Berge but the Clarets are demanding closer to £30m, with CaughtOffside sources understanding that the two clubs could meet somewhere in the middle.

Additionally, United have offered Berge an attractive contract worth £100,000 per week, and it’s thought that this transfer could be a crucial step in United’s quest to replace Casemiro in defensive midfield, thus showing the Brazilian that he may no longer be a first choice and therefore may reconsider a move to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere.