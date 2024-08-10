Another twist in the Eddie Nketiah story as Arsenal insist significant demand is met

As the 2024/25 Premier League season comes into view, Arsenal are still no closer to moving on Eddie Nketiah.

The 25-year-old is known to have agreed personal terms with French footballing giants, Marseille, but as of this moment, the Gunners have steadfastly refused to sell.

It’s a game of brinkmanship that could come back to bite Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar, should Marseille decide to back out of the deal.

Arsenal’s Nketiah demands could derail deal

According to The Athletic (subscription required), the North Londoners have made a specific demand which, if met, will finally see Nketiah swap the English top-flight for Ligue Un.

The Gunners will allow their player to move on loan as long as Marseille commit to paying a €30m fee upon completion of the loan deal.

That’s significantly more than the €20m that the French club have already offered for Nketiah, and puts the ball firmly back in Roberto De Zerbi’s court.

Just how badly does Marseille’s Italian manager want the player?

Alternatively, De Zerbi can sit tight and take things right to the wire of course.

There doesn’t appear to be much appetite for Nketiah from elsewhere, so if we’re going into the final hours of the window and there’s still no likelihood of an agreement, will Arsenal decide to come closer to Marseille’s valuation?

It’s a real cat and mouse situation at the moment with the player stuck right in the middle.

Clearly, Nketiah sees his future away from the Emirates Stadium, though he may be forced to sit through another few barren months in North London if both clubs can’t find an acceptable middle ground.