Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has confirmed he will stay at the club following the win over Manchester United in the Community Shield.

City picked up their first piece of silverware of the new season as they beat United 7-6 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Following the game there was more good news for City as Ederson confirmed he would be staying at the club despite being strongly linked with a move away.

Ederson confirms he’s staying at Manchester City

Ederson had been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League for the majority of the summer with both Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad expressing interest and some reports had suggested he’d agreed personal terms with Al-Nassr although a fee was never agreed between the clubs.

The 30-year-old also came out on social media to deny suggestions he was affected by praise Stefan Ortega received at the back end of last season as the German came in to replace the injured Brazilian.

On City’s pre-season tour of America Guardiola had expressed his desire for the Brazil international to stay and Ederson has now confirmed he will remain at the Etihad.

“The decision has been made,” he told ESPN Brazil.

“I will stay at Manchester City this season, I spoke to Pep and it was crucial, I’m happy to stay, fully focused on winning more titles here.

“I also spoke to the board, directors, teammates and I’m staying.”

Ederson has been at City since 2017 after joining from Portuguese giants Benfica and has been a mainstay for Pep Guardiola between the sticks.

The keeper has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League as well as multiple League and FA Cups.

Ederson kept 16 clean sheets in 43 appearances in all competitions and has made a total of 332 appearances for the club.

Winger Savio remains the only incoming at City so far, but the club will be absolutely delighted that Ederson has decided to stay as he’s a huge part of how the team play.