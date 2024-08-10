Brentford have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign Fabio Carvalho according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a quiet summer at Anfield for new manager Arne Alot with the Reds yet to make any signings, although they are working on a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

However, it appears Slot will have one less player to work with as Carvalho is set to leave the club despite impressing on the pre-season tour of America.

Carvalho set to join Brentford

Carvalho arrived at Liverpool from Fulham for £5m in 2022 and had loan spells at both RB Leipzig and Hull City last season.

The 21-year-old scored nine goals for the Tigers last season as they missed out on the play offs, but is now set for a new challenge in London.

Carvalho had attracted interest from the likes of newly promoted Southampton, who had a bid rejected and Leicester but Romano has reported he’s set to join Brentford.

He took to X.com and said:

“Fabio Carvalho to Brentford, here we go! Liverpool sell Carvalho on a permanent deal.

“Understand fee will be £20m fixed plus add-ons as part of the package. Carvalho has accepted as @abolapt reports; he’s set to undergo medical tests at Brentford soon.”

It’s been reported that Liverpool will receive a fixed fee of £20m with a further £7.5m in add ons and the Anfield outfit will also have a 17.5% sell on clause, with the fee likely to be put towards their pursuit of Spain international Zubimendi.

Fulham are also in line for a cash windfall having secured a 20% sell on clause when they sold the attacking midfielder to Liverpool.

Carvalho made just 21 appearances for Liverpool, scoring three goals for the club and he will make a much needed difference in the final third for a Brentford squad which finished 16th last season.