Galatasaray are plotting a late move for Liverpool defensive mainstay Andrew Robertson.

The Turkish giants have been quite busy throughout the summer transfer window. They want to reinforce their squad as they look to retain the Super Lig title. While they have already added Michy Batshuayi, Elias Jelert and Gabriel Sara to their squad, manager Okan Buruk has made it clear that there could be a few more changes before the end of the window.

According to a report from Aspor, Galatasaray are looking to make a move for the services of Liverpool fan favourite Andrew Robertson. The Turkish giants feel they do not have enough quality at left-back and are looking to raid the Premier League giants for the services of the Scottish international.

With Derrick Köhn being the only out-and-out left-back in their squad, it is quite understandable why they have Robertson on their wishlist. The 30-year-old has won it all with Liverpool since joining them back in 2017. He has been one of the mainstays for the Reds having featured in close to 300 matches for them.

Andy Robertson remains a key player

While injuries restricted them to just 30 appearances last season, the Scottish full-back remains an important part of their first team under Arne Slot. But, with only two years left on his deal, the yellow-reds are gearing up to make a move for Robertson.

They might be hoping to sign him for a cut-price fee but given his importance to the Liverpool team, they are unlikely to let him leave unless there is an offer that is too good to be turned down. He is a very popular figure amongst the Merseyside club’s fans and they will be hoping to see him run down the left flank for them during the 2024/25 season despite the interest from the Turkish giants.