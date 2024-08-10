Chelsea could loan out Marc Guiu or Samu Omorodion if they manage to complete a deal for Victor Osimhen according to reports.

The Blues are set for a busy final few weeks of the window and are close to wrapping up the signings of Omorodion and Pedro Neto.

Whilst further incomings can’t be ruled out the main priority is departures as Chelsea need to reduce their squad size ahead of the new season.

Guiu or Omorodion could leave on loan if Osimhen arrives

Although the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah need to be moved on, one of Chelsea’s biggest priorities is to sell Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis.

The Belgian has a £38m exit clause in his contract and is currently training away from the Chelsea first team.

The Telegraph have reported that Chelsea have informed Napoli they must meet the clause if they wish to sign the Belgium international as the Blues don’t want to send him on another loan.

As the end of the window draws closer it remains to be seen if Chelsea’s stance might change, but Lukaku has reportedly agreed a three year contract with Napoli.

The major hold up in the Lukaku deal is Osimhen as Napoli have yet to sell the Nigeria international, but they have held talks with Chelsea over the possibility of the striker being involved as part of the deal that would see Lukaku head to Naples.

It would appear this saga could head to the final days of the window but The Telegraph add that if Chelsea were to land Osimhen it’s possible summer signings Guiu or Omorodion could head out on loan.

It would make most sense to loan out Guiu considering he’s just 18, whilst spending £34.5m on Omorodion to then immediately loan him out would seem strange, although a possible arrival of Osimhen would lessen his chance of getting regular minutes which he needs to develop.