Harry Kane ended his trophy drought at Bayern Munich as they beat Tottenham on Saturday to win the Visit Malta Cup.

Kane came off the bench as Bayern won 3-2 on his first return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following his departure last summer.

Dejan Kulusevski scored both of Spurs’ goal, including the opener the in the first minute whilst Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller were all on target for the German giants.

However, when the time came to lift the trophy a clearly emotional Kane refused to lift it out of respect to his former club despite being urged to by one of his team-mates.

Before the game Kane along with ex-Spurs defender Eric Dier was presented with a special gift by Ledley King to commemorate his time at the club.

Despite not winning any trophies in his debut season at Bayern the England international had a brilliant season on an individual level, scoring 44 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Kane will be hoping next season he can get his hands on major silverware as Bayern look to win the Champions League and wrestle the Bundesliga title away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Watch Kane refuse to lift trophy