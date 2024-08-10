Leeds have agreed a deal with Crystal Palace to sign winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan but fellow Championship clubs Sheffield United and Hull City remain in the race according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old made just eight appearances in all competitions for the Eagles last season as they enjoyed a resurgence over the second half of the campaign under Oliver Glasner and secured a top half finish.

Rak-Sakyi, who is under contract until 2027 was left out of the Palace squad for their tour pre-season tour of America and it’s almost certain his short term future lies away from Selhurst Park.

Leeds agree terms for Rak-Sakyi loan

Rak-Sakyi has been at Palace since the age of 16 and he’s come through the ranks to feature for the first team.

However, regular minutes in the first team have been few and far between for the winger and with the signings of Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr it pushes him further down the pecking order.

Palace reportedly want to send Rak-Sakyi out on loan to play regular football and have earmarked the Championship as their preferred destination.

Sky Sports have reported that Leeds, Sheffield United and Hull City have all agreed season long loan deals with Palace, but the player has yet to decide who he wants to join.

Leeds are in need of reinforcements in the wide areas after losing Crysencio Summerville to West Ham and Daniel Farke will desperately be hoping he can guide the club to promotion next season, having lost to Southampton in the play-off final.

Although Rak-Sakyi hasn’t played in the Championship before he had a successful loan spell with Charlton in League One during the 2022/2023 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in 43 appearances.

The Whites have got money to spend following the sales of Summerville and Archie Gray, but it’s important they spend it wisely.

A move for Rak-Sakyi makes sense as it’s financially viable and it’s one of those low risk high reward type of moves.

Leeds host Portsmouth on Saturday lunchtime in their opening game of the season and they will very much hope it’s second time lucky in regards to promotion.