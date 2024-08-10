Crystal Palace attacking sensation Jesurun Rak-Sakyi unlikely to join Leeds United.

Despite all their efforts and a third-place finish in the EFL Championship last season, Leeds United couldn’t secure an immediate return to the Premier League. It has resulted in a massive financial blow and they have already lost arguably their most important player from last season, Crysencio Summerville.

The Yorkshire-based club did identify Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as a potential replacement and as per reports, they had agreed on a deal with Crystal Palace for his transfer. But, according to Yorkshire Evening Post via Leeds United News, Daniel Farke’s team are all set to drop their interest in the 21-year-old Crystal Palace winger.

Summerville contributed towards 31 goals last season. He was their go-to man in the final third of the pitch and bringing in a replacement for him is the most important piece of business Leeds need to take care of before the end of the window. They identified Rak-Sakyi as an ideal option to bolster their attack and according to reports, the Whites were one of the three clubs to have agreed terms with the Eagles for the services of the English youth international.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi unlikely to move

But, a report from Yorkshire Evening Post suggests Rak-Sakyi is unlikely to make the move to Leeds. The Championship outfit are all set to drop their interest in his services as they can’t guarantee him enough game time from the start because of the existing options in their squad.

Since the 21-year-old is not considered an important part of Crystal Palace’s first-team, they are willing to negotiate his departure. But, he won’t be moving to Leeds. At this point, Sheffield United are front-runners for his services and it won’t be a surprise if he ends up joining them before the end of the window.