Man City eyeing up a move for Frenchman who earns €20m in wages

Manchester City are interested in the services of Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are always on the lookout for opportunities to further bolster their squad. While they already have a lot of quality in the final third of the pitch, according to a report from Bild, City are now considering making a move for the services of Kingsley Coman.

The French international has been an integral part of their first team since joining them back in 2015 from Juventus. It was an initial two-year-long loan spell that became permanent in the summer of 2017. Over the years, he has featured in 294 matches for the German giants and has contributed towards 129 goals (63 goals, 66 assists).

While Coman has played a big part in all the success they have had in recent seasons, he has slowly gone down the pecking order. Injuries have forced him to miss a significant amount of games in recent seasons and while he still has three years left on his deal, Bayern are looking to get him off their books following the arrival of Michael Olise.

The German club are open to a permanent switch as well as a loan move. Due to his lofty €20 million a year salary demands, Bayern are looking for a club that is willing to pay a significant part of his wages and Manchester City are one of the clubs linked with the 28-year-old.

Where will Kingsley Coman ends up?

Coman has already turned down the opportunity to join Fenerbahce. While Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are considering luring him away from Bayern, Manchester City could now look to enter the race for his services.

Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the former Juventus winger and he is considering signing the French winger on a season-long loan. Since they can surely afford to pay a significant part of his wages, City have a strong chance of securing his signing. However, things are still in the early stages and there is nothing concrete to suggest that he will be playing for the Premier League giants next season.