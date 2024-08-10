Man United ace with 11 goals & five assists makes decision on future amid Saudi interest

Manchester United forward Antony is not interested in making a move to the Middle East amidst interest from Al-Nassr.

Antony has struggled for form since making the move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022. While he did wonders for Ajax, the Brazilian international hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations since joining the Red Devils in a deal worth £82 million. He has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but according to a report from Football Insider, the Sao Paulo graduate is not interested in moving to Saudi Arabia.

Since joining Manchester United two years back, the Brazilian has featured in 82 matches and he only has 11 goals and five assists to his name. Last season, he was involved in 29 league games but could only contribute towards two goals. He hasn’t been able to convince the people at Old Trafford that he is the right man for the job.

While he still has three years left on his deal along with an option of another 12 months, the Red Devils are ready to sanction his departure. They are ready to consider significant offers for the 24-year-old’s signature. United are aware of the fact that they cannot recoup what they had invested to bring him to the club. But, they are still ready to cash in on him as they look to cut their losses.

After missing out on the services of Raphinha, Al-Nassr quickly turned their attention towards Antony and made him a priority target for the summer. While they are keen on his signature and Erik ten Hag is ready to part ways with the Brazilian, the former Ajax star has no intentions of moving to the Middle East at this stage of his career. He wants to continue in the Premier League and get things back on track. With Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford picking up knocks before the start of the season, Antony could get a run in the team during the early stages and it might be his opportunity to revive his career at Old Trafford.