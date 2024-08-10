Man United in direct talks for important transfer of highly-rated England international

This summer’s transfer window has been a hugely one for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Erik ten Hag and Man United.

It was, in practice, the first where the INEOS owner could really set his stall out as to what kind of investment he was willing to make in terms of player purchases.

Thus far, the club have landed the brilliant Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee for ten Hag, with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui expected to follow before the deadline.

There may well be other deals in the pipeline though even if it remains at just four, they are all players which can improve United in various areas of the team.

Outgoings this summer are just as important too, particularly when it relates to players that don’t appear to have the club’s best interests at heart.

Man United in talks with PSG over Sancho

Jadon Sancho has seemingly returned to the club with his tail between his legs, and to his credit it also looks as if ten Hag has appeared to bury the hatchet with a player who significantly undermined his authority last season.

According to Football Transfers, Paris Saint Germain have been in direct contact with the Red Devils regarding a potential move for the England ace, albeit there are question marks over whether Luis Enrique would tolerate a player with the lack of application that Sancho appears to possess at times.

After ridding themselves of Mason Greenwood, a transfer out of another potential trouble maker would almost certainly make life easier for ten Hag.

The associated dressing room equilibrium that would arguably follow a transfer for Sancho is also a positive aspect that the club need to consider.

With three weeks left until the window closes, there’s plenty of time for the deal to get over the line.