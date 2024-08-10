Manchester United have held talks with Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s representatives ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford.

While the Red Devils did beat the competition to sign Leny Yoro from LOSC Lille, they still need to add a lot more quality to their backline before the start of the next season. They struggled during the 2023/24 season because of injuries to key defenders and a lack of depth. As a result, they are working hard to ensure they have enough options at the back.

According to Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Manchester United have met the representatives of Fenerbahce defensive sensation Ferdi Kadıoğlu as they look to sign him ahead of next season. While the Red Devils already have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in their ranks, they are still looking for more quality on the left flank. Shaw has struggled with injuries for a long time while Tyrell Malacia hasn’t featured in over 12 months because of a knee injury.

While the English international is back fit, Malacia hasn’t recovered yet and given their track record, United do not want to be in a situation where they are left without a proper left-back. They have been linked with the Turkish international for some time now and the 24-year-old can surely be an ideal fit for them.

Ferdi Kadioglu would be a versatile option

While he prefers playing as a left-back, he can feature anywhere on either flank and can even be deployed in the centre of the park. His versatility could give Erik ten Hag a lot of tactical options. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future uncertain, Kadıoğlu could even provide cover at right-back when needed.

The Red Devils are in talks with the Turkish club regarding a potential move and they have recently met the Kadıoğlu’s agents to discuss a potential transfer. United wanted to learn more about the player’s financial demands in case they managed to strike a deal with Fenerbahce for his transfer.