Manchester City won the Community Shield for the first time since 2019 with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Manchester United following a 1-1 draw at Wembley on Sunday.

Following a slow-burn first half and a host of missed chances after the break — including a big one from Marcus Rashford — substitute Alejandro Garnacho gave United the lead in the 82nd minute following a driving run at the heart of the City defence.

However, that lead would last just seven minutes as fellow sub Bernardo Silva headed home City’s equaliser at the far post to force a shootout.

Bernardo missed City’s first spot-kick, but Pep Guardiola’s men remained perfect from there, with Jadon Sancho and Jonny Evans missing for United.

City have now ended a run of three straight defeats in the Community Shield, while United remain the only side to lose four in a row (1998-2001).

Here are the full player ratings as Manchester City lifted yet another trophy.

Man City vs Man Utd player ratings — Community Shield

Man City (4-3-3)

Ederson – 7/10 – Could do nothing about Garnacho’s goal, wasn’t really tested otherwise. Sent Onana the wrong way in the shootout after denying Sancho.

Rico Lewis – 7/10 – Search ‘Rico Lewis’ on X and you’ll see a lot of divided opinion on his performance here. For the record, he was pretty solid.

Manuel Akanji – 6/10 – Desperately tried to block Garnacho’s shot for the goal but couldn’t make up the ground in time. The goal definitely wasn’t his fault, though. Gained some redemption for his penalty shootout miss against England at Euro 2024 by scoring the winning effort here.

Ruben Dias – 5/10 – Didn’t cover himself in glory on the goal, allowing Garncho to go by him and cause a terrible mix-up with Gvardiol. An excellent penalty in the shootout, however.

Josko Gvardiol – 4/10 – As above.

Mateo Kovacic – 8/10 – Probably Man City’s best player. Moved the ball quickly and tried to drive through the lines, while always looking alert to loose balls. Needed Rodri next to him, in all honesty.

Nico O’Reilly – 6/10 – Didn’t quite get into the game as much as he’d have liked, but O’Reilly will be happy with what was a solid debut.

James McAtee – 8/10 – Misplaced just one of his 30 attempted passes and almost got on the scoresheet, but was desperately unlucky to see his curling effort hit the post.

Oscar Bobb – 8/10 – Direct and electric, always looking to make something happen. Final ball was sometimes dreadful but he got it right to set up Bernardo’s equaliser.

Erling Haaland – 3/10 – No shots, no chances created, no impact. At least he scored in the shootout.

Jeremy Doku – 7/10 – Looked lively with his pace, especially in the first half. Lacking a little with his final ball.

Substitutes

Matheus Nunes (63′, for O’Reilly) – 5/10 – Didn’t get going in the final third and picked up a yellow card. Emphatic with his penalty, which even drew a visible reaction from Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola when he saw that Matheus Nunes penalty pic.twitter.com/pq1zWJVxKL — CoffeeJezus (@CoffeeJezus) August 10, 2024

Savio (63′, for Doku) – 7/10 – Involved in the build-up to Bernardo’s equaliser and gave City fans promising glimpses on his debut. Sent Onana the wrong way with his penalty.

Bernardo Silva (80′, for McAtee) – 8/10 – With five touches of the ball, birthday boy Bernardo Silva managed to level the match with a header and complete 100% of his passes. Couldn’t follow that up in the shootout, missing City’s first penalty with a tame effort.

Kevin De Bruyne (90′, for Bobb) – 6/10 – Didn’t have time to get involved in normal time, but sent Onana the wrong way in the shootout.

Nathan Ake (90′, for Gvardiol) – N/A – No time to get into the game.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1)

Andre Onana – 5/10 – Had precious little to do until Bernardo’s goal in the final moments, which Onana could do nothing about. Denied Bernardo in the shootout but perhaps focused a little too much on his antics than keeping Man City players out for the rest of the contest.

Diogo Dalot – 8/10 – Put in a huge shift defensively and always looked to push forward in support of the attack. Just about squeezed his penalty beyond Ederson.

Harry Maguire – 7/10 – Clean with the ball and looked solid defensively. Only a couple of difficult moments and hopefully a sign of things to come this season.

Jonny Evans – 7/10 – Made it through the full 90 minutes and proved he can once again be a steady option for Ten Hag when required. Well, that’s as long as they don’t let him take any more penalties. A truly dreadful effort.

Lisandro Martinez – 7/10 – An old-fashioned full-back performance from a player out of position but kept things tight with three tackles, two clearances and 100% success on ground duels. Scored his penalty in style.

Casemiro – 8/10 – Looked like a completely different player to last season after what must have been one hell of a summer break. Made a match-high seven tackles, while also making eight recoveries and seven passes into the final third. At the heart of much of United’s best play. Cold as ice with his penalty.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7/10 – Tidy with the ball and worked hard without it, but his Euro 2024 exertions quickly caught up with him after half-time.

Amad Diallo – 6/10 – Lively around the box but his decision-making let him down. Could have scored in the first half but instead tried squaring it to Mount.

Mason Mount – 6/10 – Showed a few flashes of quality in tight spaces but still some way off being fully sharp.

Marcus Rashford – 5/10 – Missed a glorious chance in the second half, scuffing a left-footed effort inside the box onto the post.

Bruno Fernandes – 8/10 – Had a beautiful goal disallowed for offside before going on to provide the assist for Garnacho’s goal. Carved the Man City defence open a few times with his precision passing. Scored in the shootout.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay (59′, for Mount) – 4/10 – Missed a massive chance to kill the game late on but went with his right foot when the left-footed shot was the easier option. Barely touched the ball otherwise. Good penalty in the shootout.

Alejandro Garnacho (59′, for Diallo) – 9/10 – Like Bernardo for City, Garnacho completely changed the game from the bench and deserved his goal. Made no mistake in the shootout.

Toby Collyer (59′, for Mainoo) – 6/10 – A clean and composed debut.

Facundo Pellistri (59′, for Maguire) – 2/10 – Fell asleep at the far post to allow Bernardo his header for the equaliser.

Jadon Sancho (83′, for Rashford) – 3/10 – Didn’t get into the game and was denied by Ederson in the shootout.