Newcastle United are no longer interested in the services of Adrien Rabiot, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is their priority target.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have already made quite a few moves in the ongoing transfer window. But, there is still a lot of work to be done in the coming weeks before the window shuts. Adrien Rabiot is one of the names who has been linked with a move to the Tyneside club for a while now. But, according to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle have abandoned the pursuit of the French international and they are focused on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Rabiot is currently a free agent after his contract with Juventus ran out. The French international has been a consistent performer for both club and country over the past few seasons. He could surely be a great addition to the Newcastle midfielder. While they do not need to pay a transfer fee for him, signing him still requires a significant investment.

The 2022 World Cup finalist has massive wage demands and he is also looking for a decent signing-on fee. While the Magpies would love to have the 29-year-old in their squad, they are focusing their attention elsewhere.

Newcastle’s priority is to complete the signing of Marc Guehi before the new Premier League season gets underway next weekend. They want more quality at the back and feel the 24-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back could be an ideal acquisition for the short as well as the long run.

With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both out injured, Guehi’s arrival just before the start of the season could be a major boost for them. While the Magpies are working hard to strike a deal with the Eagles which will be in excess of £60 million, there are rival Premier League clubs who are keen on his signature and could try to hijack the deal.