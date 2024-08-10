Newcastle fail with second bid for £65m-rated Euro 2024 ace and PSR may force them to look elsewhere

With a week to go until the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Newcastle United are still trying hard to improve their squad.

Ahead of what’s expected to be another gruelling campaign, Eddie Howe clearly isn’t 100 percent happy with his options, but the Magpies have had a second bid rejected for Crystal Palace and England international ace, Marc Guehi.

Guehi, 24, had a brilliant European Championship with the Three Lions and arguably put himself in the shop window, however, he also likely added a few more millions to his potential transfer fee.

Crystal Palace turn down Newcastle’s £50m bid for Marc Guehi

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle’s second bid for the player was £50m, but that’s way short of the Eagles valuation of £65m.

It isn’t clear at this point whether Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) would be willing to risk upping their latest offer given that it could see them fall foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Having already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, playing hardball on a Guehi transfer is perfectly understandable from Oliver Glasner and owner, Steve Parish.

It’s all very well and good getting some decent money into club coffers, but the fact remains that these excellent players still have to be replaced.

After enjoying such a brilliant end to last season, one can imagine that Glasner is loathe to break up that team, who could power the Eagles to a top half finish in the forthcoming campaign.

Perhaps the will of the player will be the deciding factor in whether he continues plying his trade at Selhurst Park, or if he moves to St. James’ Park and a fresh start.