Chelsea captain Reece James suffered an injury setback in training this week after picking up another hamstring injury according to The Athletic.

James has been plagued by injuries over the past few seasons and was limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions last season as he missed almost five months with a hamstring injury which he underwent surgery on.

The 24-year-old was seemingly making good progress as he started all five of Chelsea’s games on tour, but he will now miss Sunday’s game against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James suffers injury setback

The Athletic have reported that James felt some “discomfort” in training after the squad returned from America and the injury has been described as “minor.”

James is suspended for Chelsea’s first three games of the season having picked up his second red card of the season at the back end of the last campaign against Brighton.

It means Chelsea can take their time with the recovery process and if all goes to plan he will be available for the game against Bournemouth on September 14th.

However, James could miss the two-legged UEFA Conference League play-off later this month against Braga or Servette with the games taking place on the 22nd and 29th of August respectively.

Whilst the injury has reportedly been described as minor there must be some concern at Chelsea that James has suffered another hamstring issue.

There will be legitimate cause for concern if James isn’t available for the game against Bournemouth after the September international break.

Malo Gusto will replace the England international for the first three games and having hugely impressed last season the Frenchman has also looked good in pre-season, and has to go down as one of Chelsea’s most important signings under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake.