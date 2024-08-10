Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Per BBC Sport, Spurs will pay an initial £55m fee plus add-ons worth up to another £10m, with the 26-year-old signing a deal through the summer of 2030.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth. Welcome to Tottenham, Dominic!” Spurs wrote on X.

Solanke joins off the back of an excellent 2023/24 campaign in which he scored 21 goals across all competitions, including 19 in the Premier League to help the Cherries finish 12th in the table.

A one-time England international with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool on his CV, Solanke has been a late bloomer and has undoubtedly enjoyed his best form as a Bournemouth player across the last couple of seasons.

Tottenham’s search for a striker has been no secret, with the club never truly replacing Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich last summer following a 435-game stay in which he scored 280 goals.

Solanke is Tottenham’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Yang Min-hyuk — although he’s the first over-18 acquisition of the window.

Spurs begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign away at Leicester City a week on Monday, although it remains to be seen whether or not Solanke will be available as he’s recently been nursing a foot injury.