Tottenham outcast Emerson Royal is all set to complete his move to AC Milan.

Emerson Royal’s future has been the talk of the town throughout the summer. AC Milan have been working very hard to strike a deal with Tottenham for the Brazilian full-back and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the transfer saga has finally come to an end as Spurs have completed the paperwork for his departure.

While Emerson was an important part of their first team following his arrival from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, he went down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou. Last season, he could only manage 24 appearances and the majority of those came because of an injury crisis at the back.

He still has two years left on his deal at the North London club but they have been looking to cash in on him throughout the transfer window. AC Milan are well aware of his situation at Tottenham and they have been looking to strike a deal for a cut-price fee. Negotiations with the Premier League outfit were not easy as Daniel Levy was not ready to lower his demands.

Emerson Royal would be a quality addition

But, in the end, the Italian giants have an agreement in place for Emerson’s transfer. They have agreed to pay €15 million plus bonuses to sign the South American utility man who can feature on both flanks as well as a centre-back when needed.

The 25-year-old is set to be a Milan player in the 2024/25 season with a deal now closed. Both clubs have signed the documents related to the transfer. Tottenham have given Emerson the green light to travel to Italy and undergo his medical before being officially presented as a new AC Milan player.