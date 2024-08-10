Marc Guehi has done little to reassure Crystal Palace fans that he will remain at the club beyond this summer.

Guehi has impressed during his three-year, 111-game spell with Palace since joining from Chelsea, subsequently breaking into the England squad.

The 24-year-old played a key role in the Three Lions’ run to the final of Euro 2024 this summer, eventually losing 2-1 to Spain in the final in Berlin.

However, Guehi’s form has not gone unnoticed and he is now being heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United, while Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix and Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea are already being rumoured as possible replacements.

Of course, Eagles supporters would much rather keep hold of Guehi, who has become a very popular figure at Selhurst Park and has worn the captain’s armband on numerous occasions in recent years.

In a clip circulating on social media, however, one Palace fan asked Guehi if he is staying at the club, to which the centre-back merely looked back and struggled his shoulders.

“Marc, are you staying?”: #CPFC fan Guehi: ????? Not exactly a convincing response from an Eagles perspective…quite promising for #NUFC fans however ?#NUFC pic.twitter.com/5IKMzcqsTR — Magpie Media (@MagpieMediaX) August 9, 2024

While that doesn’t necessarily mean he is leaving and could simply be down to the player simply being unsure how to react to the question, Guehi’s refusal to state that he is staying put will undoubtedly put Palace supporters on edge.

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle currently have a £50m offer at the table for Guehi, who is valued at £65m by Crystal Palace, with the London club holding out for their asking price at present.