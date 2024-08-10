Aston Villa are targeting two more signings in the transfer window according to reports as they prepare for Champions League football next season.

It’s been a busy summer at Villa Park with seven new faces coming through the door, whilst two key players from last season have departed.

The likes of Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen have joined the club, whilst Douglas Luiz left for Juventus as part of a swap deal and club record signing Moussa Diaby was sold to Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Villa target two more signings

Unai Emery is building an exciting squad at Villa packed with plenty of young talent and experience and despite the money they have spent it appears the club might not be done in the window.

The Birmingham Mail have reported that Villa are targeting two more signings in Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

Villa are looking at Felix as a potential replacement for Diaby with the report adding that although no progress has been made on a deal Atletico are aware of Villa’s interest.

Felix has struggled to make progress following his big money move to Atletico from Benfica and has spent time on loan at Chelsea in the 2022/2023 season, whilst he spent the last campaign on loan at Barcelona.

Emery will back himself to get the best out of the Portugal international and at just 24 there’s still plenty of time for Felix to reach his huge potential, although a deal could likely be very expensive.

Geertruida has emerged as a target to replace Diego Carlos who looks set to leave with Fulham expressing strong interest in the defender.

The 24-year-old played an important role for Feyenoord under now Liverpool manager Arne Slot and can play at both right back and centre back.

If Villa were able to get both these deals over the line before the end of the window they would put themselves in a brilliant position to have another strong season.