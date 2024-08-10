“Won’t be resolved” – Ruling timescale gives West Ham hope over Lucas Paqueta

For some while now, charges for alleged illegal betting have been hanging over West Ham’s brilliant Brazilian, Lucas Paqueta.

At the point at which news first broke, the exciting forward appeared to be on the verge of a move to Pep Guardiola’s Man City, but as a result of the charges levied against him, that move never materialised.

Despite evident disappointment at not being able to join the serial Premier League winners, Paqueta has continued to be one of the Hammers most important and influential players.

Lucas Paqueta is vital to West Ham’s way of playing

Any worries that he might not be able to start the 2024/25 season with the outstanding charges still hanging over him have been allayed somewhat by former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness.

“There’s no doubt that West Ham were counting on Paqueta as a big sale at some stage,” he said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“The unfortunate circumstances that have unfolded mean the value has dropped dramatically. The issue probably won’t be resolved until partway through the season.

“It’s a big asset they now can’t sell on. It’s just human nature in football – there will be frailties, there will be successes, and there will be failures.

“West Ham are now seeing the impact of a human frailty.”

Whilst that’s only Wyness’ opinion of course, as an ex-Premier League CEO, he will likely have some knowledge of the way in which things work administratively in such matters.

Paqueta could be vital to Julen Lopetegui during the opening stages of the campaign, and should any charges be heard during the campaign, it’s a fair bet that the player and his legal team will try to appeal them, thus leading to another potential delay.

As a new look West Ham attempt to aim for a finish in the Champions League places, Paqueta’s creativity could be a vital difference.