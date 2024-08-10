West Ham United agree £15m transfer of 172-time Premier League player

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Wan-Bissaka joined United from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and has played 172 times in the Premier League for the two clubs combined.

The 26-year-old has won FA Cup and EFL Cup titles since joining the Red Devils. However, the right-back has slowly fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and since Erik ten Hag’s arrival, has played just 41 of 76 Premier League matches, starting just 36 of them.

West Ham have been heavily linked with Wan-Bissaka this summer, especially after it emerged United were closing on the signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Romano has now given the ‘here we go’ confirmation of West Ham’s push to sign Wan-Bisska, with a ‘verbal agreement’ in place and a medical booked on Sunday ahead of a £15m transfer.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are pushing ahead with the signing of Mazraoui, who Romano says will be ‘joining soon’.

The arrival of Wan-Bissaka will come straight off the back of the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on Saturday.

The Hammers have also signed Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham as they heavily back new manager Julen Lopetegui during a busy summer.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.