West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Wan-Bissaka joined United from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and has played 172 times in the Premier League for the two clubs combined.

The 26-year-old has won FA Cup and EFL Cup titles since joining the Red Devils. However, the right-back has slowly fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and since Erik ten Hag’s arrival, has played just 41 of 76 Premier League matches, starting just 36 of them.

West Ham have been heavily linked with Wan-Bissaka this summer, especially after it emerged United were closing on the signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Romano has now given the ‘here we go’ confirmation of West Ham’s push to sign Wan-Bisska, with a ‘verbal agreement’ in place and a medical booked on Sunday ahead of a £15m transfer.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are pushing ahead with the signing of Mazraoui, who Romano says will be ‘joining soon’.

??? Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for right back to join #WHUFC from Man United as planned. Understand medical tests already booked on Sunday for AWB! ? Fee will be £15m. Man United authorized AWB to travel… Mazraoui, joining soon. pic.twitter.com/3tkpbPHBHm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2024

The arrival of Wan-Bissaka will come straight off the back of the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on Saturday.

The Hammers have also signed Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham as they heavily back new manager Julen Lopetegui during a busy summer.