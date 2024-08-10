West Ham United’s capture of Jean-Clair Todibo could open the door for up to three of the club’s existing centre-backs to leave the club, according to reports.

The Hammers announced the £35m transfer of Todibo from Ligue 1 side Nice on Saturday, reportedly beating Italian giants Juventus to his signature.

Todibo is the seventh signing of what has been a very busy summer for West Ham, who have also acquired Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham as they heavily back new manager Julen Lopetegui.

However, with so many arrivals, departures will also surely follow.

Veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna has already been released, but the Italian could be joined through the London Stadium exit door by three more centre-backs as the Hammers look to purge the squad ahead of the Lopetegui era.

According to HITC, Kurt Zouma is closing in on a transfer to United Arab Emirates side Shabab Al-Ahli.

Their report also states that Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos could be up for sale this summer as West Ham look to trim the fat on their wage bill.

With both Todibo and Kilman on the books, it’s hard to see the aforementioned trio getting the game time they desire but while it’s hard to see all three leaving in one window, it wouldn’t be surprising to see at least one or two sold.