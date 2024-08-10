West Ham United have confirmed the signing of centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

The 24-year-old arrives at the London Stadium on a season-long loan with an option to buy at £35m (per Sky Sports), which is up from the originally £27m agreement earlier this summer which was scuppered due to interest from Juventus.

Todibo brings plenty of pedigree having been capped twice at senior level for the French national team, while he’s represented the likes of Barcelona, Benfica and Schalke at club level.

“I am really excited to be signing for West Ham United,” the centre-back told the West Ham official website. “It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new head coach.

“It feels like the right time to be coming to West Ham, in the heart of London, with an amazing, passionate fan-base. I’m so excited to pull on the West Ham shirt, and play at the London Stadium in the Premier League.”

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten added: “It’s no secret that Jean-Clair is a player we’ve been tracking for some time, so we’re delighted to have got this signing over the line ahead of the start of the new season.

“He’s got proven pedigree in European football, especially in France, where he has shone in recent years, showing all of his qualities as one of the finest ball-playing centre-halves in Ligue 1.

“There was huge interest from across Europe for his signature this summer, and we’re once again indebted to the board for backing us to bring in a player who is approaching the peak years of his career.”

Todibo is the seventh signing of what has been a very busy summer for West Ham, who have also acquired Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham as they heavily back new manager Julen Lopetegui.