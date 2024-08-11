Newcastle looking to bring 27-year-old attacker back to England

Newcastle United are keen on bringing Barcelona star Raphinha back to the Premier League before the end of the window.

Eddie Howe wants to reinforce his attack before the end of the transfer deadline. The Newcastle manager seeks more depth out wide on the flanks and according to a report from Football Insider, the Magpies would love to add former Leeds United winger Raphinha to their squad.

On the back of his impressive rise at the English club, Barcelona forked out a significant fee to sign him in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian international has been a consistent performer for them. Despite his performances and the fact that he still has three years left on his deal, the 27-year-old forward’s future has been uncertain for a while now.

There was a significant amount of interest in his services from the Middle East. Multiple Saudi Arabian clubs wanted to sign him and they even submitted offers. But, he has rejected those opportunities to continue at the Catalan club.

Will Raphinha return to England?

While Raphinha is determined to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place in the starting XI following the rise of Lamine Yamal, Newcastle United are planning to make a move for his services. The Magpies want more quality on the flanks and Howe feels the Brazilian forward could be an ideal addition as he can feature on either flank. But, Barcelona’s asking price could be a major problem for the English outfit.

The Catalan giants will demand a significant fee to offload him and they are in the driving seat with three years left on his deal. The Magpies are aware of how difficult it could be to prise the 27-year-old away from Barcelona. As a result, they have been looking at alternative options who could help their cause.