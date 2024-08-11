Liverpool are closing in on a new deal to secure the long-term future of their defensive mainstay Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future has been one of the biggest talking points in recent months. With his contract at Liverpool running out in 12 months, the 25-year-old full-back has attracted a lot of interest from across Europe. The Merseyside club are keen on securing his long-term future and according to a report from Football Insider, the Reds have held talks with their academy graduate regarding a new deal and significant progress has already been made.

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool back when he was just six years old. He came up the ranks at some pace and was playing for their first team at the age of 18. He has since established himself as one of the mainstays and has helped them win numerous silverware during Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club.

Following the departure of the German manager, Alexander-Arnold’s future has been up in the air. His current deal runs out next summer and there is interest in his services from Real Madrid. Los Blancos are quietly working on a Bosman move for the English international and feel his relationship with their star Jude Bellingham could help their cause.

The Reds are well aware of Madrid’s interest and they do not want to part ways with the 25-year-old for free at any cost. Back in July, they had already decided to hold talks with the full-back over a new deal. Finally, they have held talks with Alexander-Arnold regarding a new contract which will significantly increase his wages and reflect his status in the squad.

Liverpool must keep Trent Alexander-Arnold

Arne Slot is keen on having him around for years to come and he wants their academy product to take over as their next skipper when Virgil van Dijk departs. The Reds have made progress during contract renewal talks and both parties are confident that an agreement will be reached within the next few months.