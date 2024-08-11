Arsenal show they’re set-piece masters again with two first-half goals vs Lyon

Arsenal have shown that they’re going to be a force from set-pieces again this season with two first-half goals from corners against Lyon in today’s friendly at the Emirates Stadium.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have both headed in corners for the Gunners, as we saw from the two towering centre-backs on so many occasions last term.

Watch below for Saliba’s opening goal, with the Frenchman powering home in typical fashion…

That made it 1-0, and it wasn’t too much longer before we saw a similar trick, with Gabriel arriving at the far post to nod in Declan Rice’s cross into the box…

Arsenal fans will hope Mikel Arteta can continue to make his side a real force on set plays, with the north London giants often using them as something of a secret weapon.

This can be hugely useful for teams when other tactical plans aren’t quite working, so this looks really promising from Arsenal so far.

Lyon arguably aren’t the toughest opponents and it will be a different story once the competitive Premier League football gets going again, but these initial signs look good for Arsenal.

  1. Meanwhile we have no proper striker and still not buying one so can expect to go another trophyless season under failing transfer strategy of buying only defensive players

