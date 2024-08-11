Arsenal chief Edu drops teasing transfer hint during conversation with fans

Arsenal director Edu is said to have teased to the club’s fans that they won’t be disappointed with the summer transfer window this year as long as they’re patient.

Watch the video clip below as Sky Sports News have reported on what Edu said, with the Gunners chief seeming optimistic about the players they could bring in to the Emirates Stadium by the end of the window…

"Be patient, you won't be disappointed at the end…" Will Arsenal do more business in the Transfer window? ?? pic.twitter.com/23kHhkkMqv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2024

Arsenal have only signed Riccardo Calafiori so far this summer, and one imagines fans will be keen for them to bring in more new additions if they are to close the gap with reigning champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side ran City really close last season and one imagines they’ll be the main two title contenders again in 2024/25, but Edu would do well to keep on strengthening if possible.

It will surely be a long and difficult season, so Arsenal might not have the best squad depth right now, certainly in comparison to the players Pep Guardiola has at his disposal at the Etihad Stadium.

We’ll have to see if Edu was talking about anyone in particular, or if there’s still not really anything particularly advanced for the moment.