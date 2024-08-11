Barcelona have knocked on the doors of Tottenham to enquire about the availability of Sergio Reguilon.

Barcelona haven’t done much in the ongoing transfer window. Their financial struggles have restricted their movements. But, since they have successfully added Dani Olmo to their squad, the Catalan giants can now look at other areas that need reinforcement.

The Spanish giants want to reinforce their backline and according to Lyall Thomas, they have been making enquiries about Sergio Reguilon who seems to be surplus to requirements at Tottenham. The Spanish full-back has spent last the two seasons out on loan and Barcelona are exploring conditions to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

Reguilon came up the ranks at Real Madrid. While he couldn’t establish himself in their first team, an impressive loan spell at Sevilla resulted in a permanent move to Tottenham in the summer of 2020. Spurs had a lot of expectations from him but the 27-year-old full-back has failed to live up to them. He spent the 2022/23 season out on loan at Atletico Madrid and last season, he was out on loan at Manchester United and Brentford.

Barcelona keen on Sergio Reguilon

With just a year left on his deal at the North London club, Barcelona are looking to secure his services in a cut-price deal. The Catalan giants do not have enough depth in the full-back department. While the initial idea was to permanently sign Joao Cancelo, there hasn’t been much development on that front.

Alejandro Balde and Álex Valle are the two left-back options at Hansi Flick’s disposal. As a result, they are looking at Reguilon who has a lot of experience. They have already made inquiries about the Tottenham full-back and since he doesn’t seem to be a part of their plans moving ahead, Spurs might not have a problem offloading him.