More good news for Man United fans as major star agrees new three-year contract

Man United have reached an agreement with their captain Bruno Fernandes to extend his contract at the Manchester club until 2027.

The 29-year-old’s current deal expires in 2026 and the Portuguese star was keen to extend his stay at Old Trafford as his next contract will likely be the last big one he receives in his career.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes has agreed a three-year deal with Man United, who have the option to extend it by a further year. This will see the Red Devils captain stay in Manchester until at least 2027 as the midfielder becomes one of the top earners at the Premier League giants.

The transfer journalist states that the deal will be signed before the summer transfer window shuts and this will come as great news for fans of the Manchester club.

Fernandes has been a major player for United since arriving at the club in 2020 and has gone on to feature in 233 games for the Red Devils, scoring 79 goals and assisting a further 66.

The Portugal international is a fan favourite at Old Trafford and this is more good news for supporters, following agreements with two new potential signings.

Bruno Fernandes contract a bonus for Man United fans

The news of Fernandes’ contract comes after it emerged on Saturday that Man United have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Premier League club have agreed a fee for De Ligt worth an initial €45m plus €5m in add-ons, while a guaranteed €15m plus €5m in add-ons has been settled on for Mazraoui, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The duo are exciting additions to Erik ten Hag’s squad and heading into the new season, things seem to be positive at Old Trafford following a very underwhelming campaign last time around.