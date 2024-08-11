Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are discussing the possibility of Joao Felix being part of the Conor Gallagher deal according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have agreed a deal to sell Gallagher to Atletico for around £34m and the England international is currently in Madrid.

It’s been reported that the announcement of Gallagher’s move had been delayed to allow Chelsea to finalise Samu Omorodion’s move to the club, but that has now subsequently fallen through after issues with finalising his contract.

Chelsea and Atletico in discussions over Felix

It’s believed that Atletico need an outgoing in order to finance a move for Julian Alvarez and Romano has reported that they are in discussions with Chelsea over Felix being part of the Gallagher deal.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea and Atlético Madrid are now discussing João Félix to #CFC as part of Gallagher deal!

“Samu Omorodion deal collapsing and the two clubs don’t want Gallagher and Julián Álvarez deals to collapse too, João Félix, being discussed with Jorge Mendes in London.”

Felix spent the second half of the 2022/2023 campaign on loan at Chelsea and made 20 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and Ben Jacobs has reported Atletico could let the attacker leave for around €50m.

Mauricio Pochettino decided last summer that he didn’t want to keep Felix and the Portugal international spent last season on loan at Barcelona.

New Chelsea signing Pedro Neto shares the same agent as Felix and it almost appears more than a coincidence that he’s now discussing a possible return to Stamford Bridge for the 24-year-old.

The Blues are also looking at the possibility of signing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and have held discussions over the possibility of the Nigerian being used as part of the deal that would see Romelu Lukaku head to Naples to reunite with Antonio Conte.

Lukaku has reportedly agreed a three year deal with the Italian side, whilst Chelsea are trying to sign Osimhen on loan with Napoli believed to prefer a permanent transfer.