Club working to scupper Liverpool move for €60m-rated target

Real Sociedad have offered Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi a new deal in the hope of keeping him at the club.

Liverpool are keen on reinforcing their midfield before the end of the ongoing transfer window. The Reds want to bring in a world-class defensive midfielder and they have been working on a deal to sign Real Sociedad mainstay Martin Zubimendi to Anfield.

But, according to a report from Noticias de Gipuzkoa, the Spanish club have made a desperate attempt to keep the 25-year-old at the club. They have offered him a bumper new deal that will make him the highest-paid player at the club, even ahead of Mikel Oyarzabal.

Zubimendi has been a part of the Sociedad team since his childhood days. He was promoted to the first team in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength with every passing season. While he still has three years left on his deal, Liverpool seem ready to trigger the €60 million release clause in his contract.

The Reds want to reinforce their midfield. They want to bring in a new defensive midfielder and Zubimendi is their priority target for the role. They are confident about bringing him to Anfield after having held talks with the Spanish international over the last two weeks. He seems to have given his word to Liverpool about a move this summer.

Can Real Sociedad keep Martin Zubimendi?

While the Reds are optimistic having held talks with the player, Zubimendi is yet to make the final decision and Sociedad have decided to make a final attempt to keep hold of him. They are willing to make him and Mikel Merino the highest-paid players at the club in an attempt to keep them at the club.

But, the feeling is that the offer has come a little too late. More importantly, Zubimendi is not driven by money and he seems keen on playing in the Premier League. Liverpool are expected to trigger his release and then hold talks with Sociedad about the payment structure.