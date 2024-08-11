Leeds United kicked off their Championship campaign with a chaotic 3-3 draw against Portsmouth but Daniel Farke wasn’t happy with one of his players.

Having missed out on promotion last year in heartbreaking fashion at Wembley, Leeds will be hoping it’s second time lucky this season.

It’s not been the easiest of summers and the club have lost key players in Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, whilst Wilfried Gnonto has also attracted interest from the Premier League and Leeds will be desperate not to lose anymore of their key players.

Farke not impressed with Piroe’s performance

It could have been a lot worse for Leeds and they required a 95th minute penalty from Brenden Aaronson to rescue a point and ensure they didn’t get off to a losing start.

Despite losing Summerville and Gray, Leeds do still have plenty of quality in their side, but Farke was left unimpressed by the performance of Piroe who came on as a second half substitute.

The former Swansea man is a proven goalscorer at Championship level and Farke felt the striker tried to do too much when he came on.

“Our game was not great after the changes. Over-motivated maybe to show in this 25 minutes every player wanted to show their worth. Mistakes across the whole squad,” he told Leeds Live.

“Quite normal at 2-2 after 75 and you have missed chances, perhaps some lads get tired. Natural feeling you get that nervous. Brenden had mistakes. Joel trying to prove his worth too much. Difficult to say.”

Piroe joined Leeds last summer from Swansea and scored 13 goals in 45 Championship appearances having scored 19 the season before for the Swans.

Leeds will certainly be looking to Piroe for a better return this season as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.