Manchester United have reportedly got Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui set to arrive for medicals tomorrow as their transfers edge closer to completion.

According to Florian Plettenberg on X, formerly Twitter, the two Bayern Munich players have already said their goodbyes to their teammates at the Allianz Arena.

See below for the latest details from Plettenberg, whose latest update shows just how advanced these deals are, with Man Utd fans surely now able to look forward to an official announcement on these two new arrivals very soon…

?? Understand that Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazroaui have already said their goodbyes to the team of FC Bayern ?? If everything goes well, the medical checks for both are scheduled to take place on Monday. #MUFC Both players will sign a contract until 2029 + 1. Bayern… pic.twitter.com/URysjTkyVy — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 11, 2024

United fans will surely be delighted with this double transfer raid on Bayern for two proven defenders who can add quality and experience to Erik ten Hag’s first-team.

They are also two players Ten Hag knows well as he managed them both at Ajax, and it will be intriguing to see if he can get them back to their best at Old Trafford after neither quite showed their best form at Bayern.

MUFC had one of their worst seasons in a long time last term, so it’s vital that they get this summer’s transfer window right, especially with Leny Yoro already picking up an injury since his move from Lille.

That’s the kind of luck the Red Devils could really do without right now, but De Ligt and Mazraoui will give Ten Hag a lot more depth in defence, which has been a problem position for the club for some time now.